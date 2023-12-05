Colliers appoints Prafulla Agarwal as the MD Client Strategic Solutions.

With an impressive three decades of experience in the real estate sector, Prafulla Agarwal brings a wealth of expertise in client acquisition, solutions development, sales enablement, strategic growth, and business transformation.

Real estate professional services firm, Colliers, has appointed industry veteran Prafulla Agarwal, as the Managing Director, of Client Strategic Solutions. In her new role, Prafulla will be primarily responsible for enhancing and overseeing strategic solutions and client engagement endeavors. She will be based in Bengaluru.

With a span of three decades of experience in real estate, Prafull has brought a set of capabilities in client acquisition, solutions development, sales enablement, strategic growth, and business transformation, among others to Colliers.

Prafulla will also play a significant role in providing strategic inputs on special assignments focused on technological advancements in the construction and real estate realm.

Further, she will collaborate closely with the senior leadership team to drive revenue growth across all asset classes, service lines, and geographies, explore green solutions to meet our ESG goals and delve into developing and adopting cutting-edge technologies that will augment the firm’s value proposition and service offering.

“The real estate industry across the globe is advancing at a rapid pace. I look forward to collaborating with Prafulla on building scale and profitability for the firm and being witness to her exceptional leadership and strategic excellence,” says Badal Yagnik, CEO, Colliers India.

The real estate firm is also focused on expanding its services, venturing into new markets, and making impactful strides in real estate and construction technology.