eClerx appoints Asma Sultana as Principal, Human Resources

Asma Sultana brings over two decades of global HR leadership experience to eClerx, reinforcing the company’s strategic focus on talent, culture, and future-ready workforce initiatives.

eClerx Services Ltd, a productised services company, has announced the appointment of Asma Sultana as Principal, Human Resources. The strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and HR capabilities as it marks its 25th anniversary and enters a new phase of accelerated growth and transformation.

Asma Sultana joins eClerx with a distinguished career spanning over 20 years in human resource leadership roles across global organisations. She has built a reputation for driving transformative HR initiatives in areas such as talent acquisition, employee engagement, leadership development, digital HR transformation, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Prior to her appointment at eClerx, Sultana served as Head of HR for India and Global Talent Management Lead at Alorica, where she was responsible for building scalable people strategies in high-growth environments. Her earlier role as Senior Vice President of Leadership Hiring at Accenture’s BPO division saw her lead multiple global HR and talent functions, implement strategic workforce planning models, and help shape a future-ready organisation.

Commenting on the appointment, Kapil Jain, Managing Director and Group CEO of eClerx, said: “Asma’s appointment comes at a transformative time for eClerx, as we accelerate our growth journey and strengthen organisational capabilities. Her extensive experience in HR strategy, talent development, and culture-building will be instrumental in shaping the future of our workforce. We are confident that her leadership will drive a high-performance, inclusive, and innovative workplace for eClerx.”

Asma holds a law degree from University Law College, Bangalore, and a postgraduate qualification in Human Resources from XLRI Jamshedpur, two of India’s most prestigious institutions. Her academic grounding, combined with hands-on leadership across India and global operations, gives her a unique perspective on aligning people strategies with evolving business needs.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the new role, Asma Sultana, Principal, HR, eClerx, said:

“I am thrilled to be part of eClerx at such an exciting juncture. People are the foundation of our success, and I look forward to fostering an environment that champions collaboration, continuous learning, and innovation. My focus will be on enhancing employee experience, strengthening leadership capabilities, and ensuring that eClerx remains an employer of choice in the industry.”

This appointment aligns with eClerx’s broader strategic goal of investing in talent and leadership development to navigate the fast-evolving landscape of technology and business services. With digital transformation, automation, and AI reshaping the future of work, the company is focused on creating agile teams and an inclusive culture that supports both performance and well-being.

eClerx, which offers critical business operations services to global Fortune 500 clients across industries including financial services, retail, communications, media, and entertainment, has been steadily expanding its global workforce. Asma’s appointment reflects a continued focus on building a resilient and skilled talent pool that supports the company's growing client base and evolving service offerings.

The company’s 25th anniversary year marks a renewed focus on transformation—both internally and externally. From enhancing employee experience through digital HR initiatives to fostering inclusive leadership across functions, Asma’s role will be pivotal in aligning HR practices with eClerx’s long-term business goals.

Sultana’s appointment also signals the company's recognition of HR as a key enabler of innovation. In a time when employee expectations are changing rapidly and businesses are adapting to hybrid and digital work models, the role of a seasoned HR leader becomes critical in shaping culture, boosting retention, and supporting business resilience.

As organisations across the globe compete for top talent, eClerx is investing in its employer brand to position itself as a destination for high-performing professionals seeking purpose, learning, and growth. Under Asma’s leadership, the HR function is expected to take centre stage in building the organisation’s future.

With her deep understanding of global talent dynamics, track record in managing large HR teams, and passion for people-first leadership, Asma Sultana is set to play a significant role in helping eClerx unlock its next phase of growth and innovation.