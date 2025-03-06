EKA Mobility strengthens leadership with HR expert Mohit Sharma as CHRO

With over 27 years of experience in human resources, Sharma brings a wealth of expertise in talent management, organizational transformation, and performance-driven culture building.

EKA Mobility, a leading player in India’s electric vehicle and technology sector, has announced the appointment of Mohit Sharma as its new Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO). With over 27 years of experience in human resources, Sharma brings a wealth of expertise in talent management, organizational transformation, and performance-driven culture building.

In his new role, Sharma will focus on strengthening people-centric policies, nurturing a high-performance work culture, enhancing employee engagement, and driving talent management initiatives. His leadership is expected to play a crucial role in EKA Mobility’s continued growth and expansion in the electric mobility sector.

Sharma’s extensive career includes leadership roles at renowned organizations such as Whirlpool, VVF Group, and Parle Agro. His expertise spans global HR strategy, employee engagement, and building high-performing teams. With a track record of driving organizational success through people-focused strategies, he is well-positioned to contribute significantly to EKA Mobility’s vision.

Commenting on his appointment, Sharma expressed his enthusiasm for joining EKA Mobility at a pivotal time in its journey. "It is a privilege to be part of EKA Mobility’s journey towards building a world-class organisation. I look forward to supporting the company’s growth by enhancing talent strategies, building a performance culture, driving innovation, and fostering an inclusive and dynamic workplace for all," he said.

Welcoming Sharma to the leadership team, Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman of EKA Mobility, emphasized the importance of strong HR leadership in the company’s growth strategy.

"At EKA, our people are at the core of our success. Mohit's deep HR expertise and leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our organisational culture, talent development, and employee engagement as we continue to scale and drive innovation in the electric mobility sector,” Dr. Mehta stated.

As EKA Mobility continues to push boundaries in the electric vehicle space, the company remains committed to fostering a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and employee well-being. With a strong emphasis on talent development and organizational excellence, the appointment of Sharma aligns with EKA’s long-term vision of building a future-ready workforce.

By bringing in seasoned HR leadership, EKA Mobility reinforces its dedication to creating a dynamic and people-centric work environment, ensuring its employees remain a driving force behind its success in the evolving electric mobility landscape.