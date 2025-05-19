HCLTech appoints Kiran Cherukuri as Global GCC Practice Leader

Kiran Cherukuri joins HCLTech with three decades of experience across leading technology companies and entrepreneurial ventures.

HCLTech, a global technology company, has announced the appointment of Kiran Cherukuri as Global GCC Practice Leader.

In his new role, Kiran will be responsible for scaling HCLTech’s Global Capability Center (GCC) practice by bringing focused offerings that leverage HCLTech’s services and technology portfolio as well as corporate functions capabilities. To date, HCLTech has been a partner to over 200 GCCs in India.

Kiran brings over three decades of experience across leading technology companies and entrepreneurial ventures. Among his previous stints, Kiran worked with HCLTech for over 14 years, contributing significantly to Digital Foundation Services, Engineering and R&D Services, Industry Solutions and Talent Solutions. He successfully set up global delivery centers and managed business development, alliances and marketing. Kiran holds a degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering and a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management.

Welcoming Kiran, Rahul Singh, Chief Operating Officer—Corporate Functions, HCLTech, said, "GCCs have evolved into centers of strategic digital innovation for global enterprises. HCLTech plans to double down on this fast-growing segment with a sharp focus on India. I am confident that Kiran's rich experience, deep domain expertise and ecosystem acumen will enable us to build on our proven leadership in the GCC space."

"GCCs are poised to deliver higher value through the transformation of technology and skills. I am excited to be part of HCLTech once again and contribute to the growth strategy for this segment," added Cherukuri.

What is GCCs?

GCCs are transforming from support centers to strategic hubs and driving innovation. The global capability center (GCC) market is undergoing a rapid transformation, evolving from traditional cost-saving hubs to strategic enablers of enterprise-wide digitalisation.

Organisations are increasingly looking beyond labor arbitrage and are instead positioning their GCCs as CoEs that drive innovation, enhance CX and optimise business operations.

The role of GCCs has evolved significantly over the last decade. Initially established as a back-office initiative aimed at cost reduction, these centers have now transformed into digital nerve centers that support critical operations and drive competitive differentiation.

Enterprises are no longer using GCCs solely for IT support and finance functions; they are increasingly leveraging these centers for AI-driven automation, real-time analytics, and cybersecurity resilience.