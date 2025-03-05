News: HDFC Securities appoints Anand Mathur as Chief Financial Officer

Appointments

HDFC Securities, a wholly owned subsidiary of HDFC Bank, has announced the appointment of Anand Mathur as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Anand will lead the company's financial strategy and operations, contributing to its ongoing success and sustainable growth.

Anand brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at HDFC Bank and Citibank India, where he has gained invaluable insights into financial management and strategy. In his most recent role at HDFC Bank, he spearheaded strategic initiatives in close collaboration with the Bank's Managing Director and CEO. 

He is a Chartered Accountant with over 20 years of extensive experience in various financial domains. 

“It is an exciting move in my career, and I’m looking forward to contributing to HSL’s sustainable growth and success. With a strong focus on financial strategy, operational efficiency, and a collaborative working style, I’m quite excited to work with the talented team at HSL as we ready ourselves to tap into opportunities in the stock broking industry,” said Anand.

“Anand’s tenure at Citi India involved managing financial strategy and overseeing local regulatory reporting. We are confident that Anand's leadership and vision will play a pivotal role in advancing HSL's financial strategy and fostering growth,” said  Dhiraj Relli, Managing Director & CEO, HDFC Securities.

With this strategic appointment, HDFC Securities is poised to further enhance its capabilities in delivering comprehensive financial solutions to its clients and continue its trajectory of growth in the dynamic broking environment.

Topics: Appointments, #Movements

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

