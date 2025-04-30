Howden India appoints Mandira Gupta as MD & Head of M&A, IMEA

With Mandira at the helm, Howden is poised to deepen its transactional risk offerings and provide innovative, client-centric solutions to businesses across India and the broader IMEA region.

In a significant move aligned with its global growth strategy, Howden, the international insurance group, has appointed Mandira Gupta as Managing Director & Head of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), IMEA (India, Middle East, and Africa).

With Mandira at the helm, Howden aims to strengthen its presence in the private equity and transactional risk (TR) insurance domain while expanding its footprint across high-growth markets. Based in Mumbai, Howden’s India headquarters, Mandira’s appointment reflects the company’s continued commitment to investing in top-tier leadership as Indian M&A activity soars.

Mandira brings with her a wealth of experience spanning over two decades, with deep-rooted expertise in M&A insurance and investment banking across India and the UK. Her proven ability to design tailored risk solutions for high-value and complex transactions makes her uniquely suited to lead Howden’s expansion in the private equity and transaction risk insurance space.

Before joining Howden, Mandira served as Managing Director at Marsh India Insurance Broking, where she led the Private Equity and M&A (PEMA) practice for India and spearheaded the Transaction Risk practice across India, the Middle East, and Africa. Her strategic leadership and technical proficiency were instrumental in building Marsh’s TR business into a market-leading platform in the region.

Throughout her illustrious career, Mandira has been involved in many of India’s most high-profile and complex deals, delivering customized insurance solutions that support risk mitigation in M&A activity. Her deep understanding of deal structures and investor needs, combined with a keen ability to navigate regulatory and financial complexities, brings significant value to Howden’s growing client base.

Commenting on her appointment, Mandira said, “I am delighted to join Howden, and look forward to contributing to its growth and business objectives. My main emphasis will be on creating customized solutions for high-profile transactions, leveraging my long-standing relationships within the industry”

Amit Agarwal, CEO & MD, Howden India, welcomed Mandira to the leadership team, saying, “We are proud to welcome Mandira to our team. Her appointment strengthens Howden India's dynamic growth and firm dedication to enhancing its expertise in the PE and M&A sectors, as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Mandira’s appointment coincides with a booming M&A environment in India. According to the Grant Thornton Bharat Q1 2025 report, India recorded $5.3 billion in deal value, marking a 204% year-on-year increase and a 25% rise in deal volume compared to Q1 2024. This surge highlights the increasing demand for risk advisory and insurance solutions to support deal-making in a dynamic and competitive landscape.

Mandira holds an MSc in Financial and Business Economics from the University of Essex, UK, and is known for her thought leadership in the evolving field of M&A insurance.