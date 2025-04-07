Husk Power appoints Preeti Ahuja as Chief People Officer

In her new role, Ahuja will lead global people strategy, focusing on driving profitable growth through innovative talent solutions.

Husk Power Systems, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, has appointed Preeti Ahuja as Chief People Officer, effective April 7. With over two decades of HR leadership experience, Ahuja brings a proven track record of driving business transformation and embedding inclusive workplace practices across global organizations.

As Chief People Officer, Ahuja will spearhead Husk Power’s global people strategy, aligning talent initiatives with the company’s mission to deliver sustainable, scalable, and inclusive energy solutions. Her focus will be on building a resilient leadership pipeline, nurturing a high-performance culture, and fostering innovative HR practices that enable business growth and operational excellence. She will report directly to Manoj Sinha, CEO of Husk Power Systems.

Ahuja’s appointment comes at a critical time in Husk’s global expansion journey, as the company continues to scale its microgrid footprint across Africa and Asia. Her leadership will be instrumental in strengthening the organizational backbone needed to support the company’s ambitious growth and long-term impact goals.

Before joining Husk Power, Ahuja held senior HR leadership roles at Atlas Copco Group, Alfa Laval, Lear Corporation, Emerson, VMware, and Larsen & Toubro. Across these organizations, she led large-scale transformation projects, drove talent and culture integration during mergers, and implemented digital HR tools to streamline people processes.

With her extensive cross-industry expertise and people-first leadership style, Ahuja is expected to play a key role in enabling Husk’s mission of empowering underserved communities through clean energy.

Her appointment signals Husk Power’s continued commitment to people, culture, and inclusive leadership as essential pillars of its long-term strategy and purpose-led growth.

Ahuja holds an MBA in Human Resources from the Balaji Institute of Modern Management, a Master’s in Labour Laws from Pune University, and is an alumna of the XLRI Jamshedpur Executive Development Program in Human Resource Management. She is also a certified Six Sigma Green Belt, known for her data-driven approach to HR and measurable people outcomes.