IndiaMART appoints Saurabh Deep Singla as CHRO

IndiaMART, an online B2B marketplace, announced the appointment of Saurabh Deep Singla as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Saurabh has over 25 years of experience in aligning HR strategies to meet business goals and fostering high-performance cultures.

As CHRO, Singla will spearhead all HR-related partnerships within the organisation. From organisation design, delayering for speed and customer success, employer branding, and leadership development to nurturing organisational culture, his role will help in integrating business goals with HR strategies.

Saurabh is an accomplished organisational transformation expert, known for developing cultures that fosters innovation, collaboration, and high performance. In addition to this, he has played an instrumental role in developing people strategies for multiple brands including upGrad, Ecom Express, Rio Tinto, and Yum! Restaurants, Whirlpool, and Airtel.

Commenting on the appointment, Dinesh Gulati, COO, IndiaMART InterMESH Limited, said, “Saurabh’s addition to IndiaMART family will help us build that culture and become an even prouder IndiaMARTian. We are happy to have him on board and look forward to furthering our ongoing mission of building an employee-first organization.”

“For more than two decades, IndiaMART has played a key role in digitalising the journey of millions of businesses and helping 'make doing business easy' for them. It continues to innovate with meaningful HR-practices such as weekly payouts, horizontal and vertical growth programmes which make me truly excited about my journey here. I am looking forward to contributing to its vision of building a collaborative and performance-driven culture that empowers employees at every level,” said Saurabh.