Interglobe Enterprises names Aditya Pande Group CEO

To strengthen its leadership team, InterGlobe Enterprises has announced the appointment of Aditya Pande as its Group Chief Executive Officer, effective from March 1.

In his role, Aditya will be responsible for setting InterGlobe's strategic agenda and overseeing and continuing to strengthen the Leadership of the Company’s line businesses and the Corporate staff functions.

A senior professional with diverse and multi-functional experience of over 25 years, Aditya will rejoin InterGlobe from Udaan, B2B e-commerce company. In his previous stint with InterGlobe (IndiGo), Pande worked as chief financial officer from September 2019 to February 2021. He joined Udaan in February 2021.

His experience lies in working with the healthcare, manufacturing, airline, e-commerce, and services industry. He is skilled in leading finance teams in strategy, corporate finance, FP&A, manufacturing finance, general management, M&A, financial modeling, controllership functions, and stakeholder management.

He has held business strategy and finance roles in various companies, driving operations with a focus on productivity & profitability.

In addition to IndiGo, he worked at General Electric and Arthur Andersen. Aditya brings with him rich experience in engaging with business partners, investors, and analysts.