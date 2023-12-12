JWIL Infra Limited appoints HK Pradhan as Chief Human Resources Officer

HK Pradhan has joined JWIL Infra from ROADIS where he worked as CHRO.

JWIL Infra, a holistic sustainable water management company and part of Jindal SAW, has appointed HK Pradhan as the chief human resource officer (CHRO). Jindal SAW is a global manufacturer with manufacturing facilities in India, USA, Europe, UAE (MENA).

Pradhan has joined JWIL Infra from ROADIS with 24 years of extensive experience in leadership roles in diverse industries.

He has specialisation in fostering high-performance culture, leadership development, strategic HR partnership, innovative methodologies to build people, process capabilities, and operational excellence of the HR function, occupational health & safety.

“I look forward to driving organisational excellence in elevating performance-driven culture on the back of the Group’s core values of leading with trust in demonstrating Excellence, Perseverance, Agility & Reliability,” said Pradhan in a LinkedIn post.

“My goal will be to build a compelling Employee Value Proposition and embed an integrated people agenda to accelerate growth as per the organization business strategy by nurturing a culture of creativity, collaboration, and performance,” he added.

Tata Power, DSC Limited, BP Fuel Crops Pvt, ISOLUX CORSAN are other organisations where Pradhan worked previously in various capacities.