News: JWIL Infra Limited appoints HK Pradhan as Chief Human Resources Officer

Appointments

JWIL Infra Limited appoints HK Pradhan as Chief Human Resources Officer

HK Pradhan has joined JWIL Infra from ROADIS where he worked as CHRO.
JWIL Infra Limited appoints HK Pradhan as Chief Human Resources Officer

JWIL Infra, a holistic sustainable water management company and part of Jindal SAW, has appointed HK Pradhan as the chief human resource officer (CHRO). Jindal SAW is a global manufacturer with manufacturing facilities in India, USA, Europe, UAE (MENA).  

Pradhan has joined JWIL Infra from ROADIS with 24 years of extensive experience in leadership roles in diverse industries. 

He has specialisation in fostering high-performance culture, leadership development, strategic HR partnership, innovative methodologies to build people, process capabilities, and operational excellence of the HR function, occupational health & safety.

“I look forward to driving organisational excellence in elevating performance-driven culture on the back of the Group’s core values of leading with trust in demonstrating Excellence, Perseverance, Agility & Reliability,” said Pradhan in a LinkedIn post.

“My goal will be to build a compelling Employee Value Proposition and embed an integrated people agenda to accelerate growth as per the organization business strategy by nurturing a culture of creativity, collaboration, and performance,” he added.

Tata Power, DSC Limited, BP Fuel Crops Pvt, ISOLUX CORSAN are other organisations where Pradhan worked previously in various capacities.

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, #HRCommunity, #Movements

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

Jagriti Kumari

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

10 books in 10 weeks: A reading list for HR leaders in 2024

10 books in 10 weeks: A reading list for HR leaders in 2024

Elevating employee experience with ultimate combo pack of Pay, Benefits, and Well-being

Elevating employee experience with ultimate combo pack of Pay, Benefits, and Well-being

Reflecting on 2023: A look back at the biggest HR conferences

Reflecting on 2023: A look back at the biggest HR conferences

The biggest layoffs of 2023: Amazon to Microsoft, firms fired employees in jaw-dropping numbers

The biggest layoffs of 2023: Amazon to Microsoft, firms fired employees in jaw-dropping numbers

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy