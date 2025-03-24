Keka expands leadership team with industry experts, welcomes Abishek Murthy as SVP-strategy among others

Among the notable hires are Abishek Murthy as Senior Vice President of Strategy, Venkatesh Gurumurthy as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Vishal Chopra as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Keka, India’s leading HR tech company, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of seasoned industry experts, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and global expansion. The company has brought in Abishek Murthy as Senior Vice President of Strategy, Venkatesh Gurumurthy as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Vishal Chopra as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Abishek Murthy, who steps in as SVP of Strategy, brings over a decade of experience in growth, marketing, and business strategy. Having held leadership roles at Lummo, Freshworks, Sundaram Business, and Locus, he is set to drive Keka’s strategic roadmap, focusing on sustainable expansion and customer value creation.

Commenting on his new role, Abishek said, "Keka is redefining HR technology, and I’m eager to contribute to this momentum. My goal is to shape high-impact strategies that accelerate growth and expand market reach."

CEO Vijay Yalamanchili highlighted Abishek’s appointment as a move aligned with Keka’s long-term vision. "His expertise in strategy and business development will be pivotal in scaling our operations and driving innovation in the HR tech landscape," he stated.

Strengthening technology leadership

To accelerate its technological advancements, Keka has named Venkatesh Gurumurthy as its new CTO. With more than two decades of experience in tech leadership, SaaS, and digital transformation, Venkatesh has held key positions at Acko, Google, Salesforce, and Deloitte. His expertise in AI-driven solutions and scalable tech platforms will play a crucial role in advancing Keka’s HRMS capabilities.

"Keka has built a strong reputation in the HR tech space, and I’m thrilled to be part of this journey," said Venkatesh. "My focus will be on scaling the platform, enhancing AI-powered automation, and delivering an exceptional user experience as we move toward the $100 million milestone."

CEO Vijay Yalamanchili emphasized the importance of Venkatesh’s role in shaping the company’s technological vision. "His deep understanding of scalable tech solutions will drive the next phase of our growth, ensuring we continue to set new benchmarks in the HR industry," he said.

Driving market expansion

Further strengthening its leadership, Keka has appointed Vishal Chopra as SVP of Marketing. With over 15 years of experience in scaling SaaS businesses and executing growth strategies, Vishal has held leadership positions at Freshworks, Hiver, and Cvent. He will lead Keka’s marketing initiatives, focusing on brand positioning, customer acquisition, and global expansion.

“Keka has been at the forefront of HR tech innovation, and I look forward to amplifying its market presence,” said Vishal. “Our goal is to accelerate growth and establish Keka as the go-to HRMS platform for businesses worldwide.”

Vijay Yalamanchili welcomed the appointment, stating, "Vishal’s expertise in demand generation and brand growth will be instrumental in shaping our global marketing strategy as we scale to new heights."

Keka’s latest leadership hires reflect its broader strategy of investing in top talent to fuel growth and innovation. As it expands its market reach and enhances its product offerings, these industry veterans will play a key role in driving the company’s next phase of evolution.