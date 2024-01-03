Kotak Mahindra Bank gets Anupam Kaura as its chief human resources officer

Before joining Kotak Mahindra Bank, Anupam Kaura held key HR roles in organisations such as CRISIL, IDFC Bank, Citi, AXA, and PWC.

Kotak Mahindra Bank announced the appointment of Anupam Kaura as chief human resources officer (CHRO). In his role, Anupam will be responsible for spearheading organisational transformation, in the journey of ‘accelerating change’ at Kotak.

Anupam joins Kotak from CRISIL Ltd, London, UK where he worked as Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and oversaw Corporate Administration. Anupam was also responsible for various crucial aspects such as Talent Strategy, Performance and Rewards, Learning and Development (L&D), Culture Transformation, and overall organizational transformation efforts. Before CRISIL, he held key HR roles in organisations such as IDFC Bank, Citi, AXA, and PWC where he managed diverse functions and led significant initiatives.

Anupam brings with him over 25 years of relevant experience in leadership roles across Indian and global banking and finance companies. He comes with an extensive background in strategic HR leadership, business partnering, compensation & benefits management, boards, and HR consulting. Anupam specialises in driving change agendas and transformative initiatives in large organisations.

Shanti Ekambaram, Whole time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank said “Anupam has a unique blend of experience in strategic HR leadership, change management, and technology integration. We believe his rich experience in leading large transformative initiatives aligns with Kotak’s vision to be a tech-enabled, customer centric financial institution for the future “.

“The Indian banking and finance sector is at an inflection point of opportunities and growth. l look forward to joining the team at Kotak Mahindra Bank and contributing to its transformation," said Anupam.

Anupam has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Delhi University and a Masters in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).