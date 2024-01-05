News: Leadership rejigs at ACCESS Health; Dr N. Krishna Reddy named as CEO

ACCESS Health International recently underwent leadership changes, appointing Dr. N. Krishna Reddy as its new CEO.
ACCESS Health International, a leading healthcare solutions platform, has announced senior leadership changes with Dr N Krishna Reddy's appointment as the Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

This appointment marks Dr Reddy’s promotion, as he has been a part of the healthcare company since 2018, and recently held the position of President across Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. He will be a part of the leadership board along with Dr Sten Vermund of Yale University. 

Dr Reddy is a distinguished cardiologist and healthcare champion. He has spearheaded collaborations, driven innovations, and expanded the organisation's reach across Asia. His extensive clinical expertise shaped the healthcare company’s expansion and strategies, making him the ideal choice to lead the organisation into the future.

Dr. Reddy said, "Taking on this role is a privilege. ACCESS Health's strong foundation will aid us in tackling new health challenges and getting closer to our goal of accessible healthcare for everyone."

Dr. Vermund's appointment to the Board further fortifies ACCESS Health's global perspective and expertise. His groundbreaking research in HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted infections, and COVID-19, coupled with leadership roles at Yale University and the Global Virus Network, adds substantial value. His commitment to combating infectious diseases and shaping policies aligns seamlessly with ACCESS Health's mission.

Now, with Dr. Reddy leading and Dr. Vermund strengthening the Board, ACCESS Health is set for more growth. 

