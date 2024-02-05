Mahindra Group announces leadership rejig

Mahindra Group has announced pivotal leadership appointments across its diverse businesses, setting the stage for a new era of innovation and growth.

Mahindra Group announced key leadership appointments across businesses. Manoj Bhat has been appointed as the MD & CEO of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited (MHRIL) effective May 17. Bhat moved to M&M Ltd. in April 2021 from Tech Mahindra, where he was the CFO since 2018.

He will succeed Kavinder Singh who has decided to take on the next challenge in his professional journey effective May 16. Kavinder joined the Mahindra Group in 2014 as Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited (MHRIL) and a member of the Group Executive Board.

Mahindra Group also announced that Amarjyoti Barua, Executive Vice President - Group Strategy, will lead the Mahindra Group’s Finance Organisation as the Group CFO effective May 17.

Barua joined the Mahindra Group on May 15, 2023, as Executive Vice President - Group Strategy. In this role, he led the Group Strategy Office, working closely with the Group's overall portfolio of businesses. Before joining Mahindra Group, Amar was with Baker Hughes for over 6 years. In his last role as Senior Vice President - Oil Field Services & Equipment (OFSE), he led the financial and operational transformation of OFSE which has a presence in more than 120 countries. He also worked with GE for 18 years across various businesses globally.