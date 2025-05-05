Mercer strengthens talent and rewards capabilities with the integration of Cerebrus team

In April this year, Mercer reached an agreement to acquire Cerebrus, a human capital consulting firm founded by Anita Ramachandran in 1995.

In a strategic move to bolster its capabilities in talent development, rewards, and workforce transformation, Mercer, a business of Marsh McLennan, has announced the acquisition of HR advisory and services firm Cerebrus Consultants. The acquisition took effect on April 28, 2025. Post acquisition, founder Anita Ramachandran has joined Mercer as an Advisor.

Cerebrus Consultants, known for its deep expertise in human capital advisory and strong client relationships across India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, brings with it decades of experience in the HR consulting space. With this addition, Mercer aims to deepen its footprint among Indian-headquartered companies and accelerate its presence in adjacent South Asian markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anita and the Cerebrus team to Mercer,” said Mercer in a LinkedIn post. “Their domain expertise, client trust, and market knowledge significantly enhance our ability to deliver high-impact solutions in a rapidly evolving talent landscape.”

The integration comes at a time when organisations across the region are increasingly seeking innovative approaches to manage talent, drive performance, and adapt to workforce transformation. As demand for strategic HR solutions grows, the combined strengths of Mercer and Cerebrus are expected to unlock new opportunities and deliver greater value to clients.

This milestone marks a new chapter for both organisations, as they come together to shape the future of work in dynamic, high-growth markets.

Who is Anita Ramachandran

Anita is an industry veteran with 45 years of experience in management consulting covering business strategy, organisation design, compensation & benefits, performance management, and strategic HR, including transformation. She has been involved with several leadership development initiatives, including assessment of leaders and coaching engagements.

She previously worked with over 300 companies as a consultant in various areas of human resources. She set up Cerebrus Consultants as one of the first women entrepreneurs in the services sector.