Michael P. Lyons assumes as Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv

Lyons brings with him a proven track record in the financial services industry, having served in various senior leadership roles across investment banking, corporate strategy, and fintech innovation.

Fiserv, Inc., a leading global provider of payments and financial technology solutions, has officially appointed Michael P. Lyons as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant leadership transition for the Fortune 500 company. Lyons takes over the reins following the confirmation of Frank Bisignano, former CEO of Fiserv, as the new Commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

With this transition, Lyons also joins the Fiserv Board of Directors, signaling the company’s commitment to continuity and strong leadership at the highest levels.

In his first remarks as CEO, Lyons said, “For more than 40 years, Fiserv has been a transformative force in financial technology, driven by innovation and a deep commitment to delivering best-in-class technology, value-added advice, and service to our clients. I am proud to lead an organization that provides exceptional solutions to financial institutions, merchants, and communities of all sizes, while driving growth and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Lyons brings with him a proven track record in the financial services industry, having served in various senior leadership roles across investment banking, corporate strategy, and fintech innovation. His strategic insight and operational experience are expected to strengthen Fiserv’s competitive edge as it continues to evolve as a leading player in the rapidly changing world of digital payments and financial technology.

Alongside Lyons’ appointment, Doyle R. Simons, previously Lead Independent Director of the Fiserv Board, has taken on the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. Reflecting on the transition, Simons said, “I am honored to assume the role of Chairman. On behalf of the Fiserv Board of Directors, I want to thank Frank Bisignano for his outstanding leadership, vision, and drive over the past five years. Under his stewardship, Fiserv has positioned itself as a preeminent fintech leader in our industry. We now look forward to supporting Mike and the broader management team as they continue to drive growth, innovation, and long-term value creation.”

As a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, Fiserv plays a critical role in moving money and enabling commerce across the globe. The company offers a wide portfolio of solutions across account processing and digital banking, card issuing and network services, e-commerce and merchant acquiring, and the widely recognised Clover platform—the world’s smartest point-of-sale and business management system.

Fiserv continues to be a trusted partner for thousands of financial institutions, merchants, and fintechs worldwide, consistently recognized for its focus on innovation, operational excellence, and client satisfaction. The company has been named one of Fortun World’s Most Admired Companies and is committed to advancing its role as a digital enabler of commerce and banking in a connected economy.