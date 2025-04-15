Moglix appoints Sanjeev Arora as CFO to lead IPO journey

As CFO, Sanjeev Arora will lead the company’s financial strategy and operations, with a focus on capital planning and advancing its long-term growth journey, including preparations for entry into IPO.

Moglix, one of Asia’s leading B2B e-commerce companies, has announced the appointment of Sanjeev Arora as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Sanjeev will lead the company’s financial strategy and operations, with a focus on capital planning and advancing its long-term growth journey, including preparations for entry into public markets.

With over two decades of leadership across listed and privately held businesses, Sanjeev brings a diverse perspective shaped by his work in industries such as automotive, chemicals, consumer goods, telecom, and FMCG. His career spans key roles at organizations including ASK Automotive, Mosaic, Goodyear, Nokia, and Apollo International.

At ASK Automotive, Sanjeev served as Senior Vice President – Finance, playing a pivotal role in taking the company public. He led IPO readiness, collaborated with global advisors, and managed investor communications and regulatory engagements.

Earlier, as CFO and Board Member at Mosaic India, he was responsible for spearheading financial operations, developing business strategies, leading M&A initiatives, building business intelligence, driving digitisation efforts, and managing enterprise risk. He also held senior finance leadership roles at Goodyear India, where he oversaw financial planning and controllership in a publicly listed manufacturing setup, along with prior stints at Nokia, Apollo, and ConAgra.

Rahul Garg, Founder & CEO, Moglix, said: “Sanjeev’s acumen in financial strategy and capital markets will be invaluable as we scale towards our next phase of growth. We look forward to working together to further strengthen our financial foundation and drive long-term value creation.”

“Moglix is building something truly transformative in India’s industrial and supply chain ecosystem. I’m excited to join this journey and contribute towards strengthening the finance function to enable sustainable and strategic growth,” said Sanjeev.

Sanjeev is a Chartered Accountant and Cost & Management Accountant and holds a General Management Program certification from ISB. He has also completed executive education in leadership, coaching, and building high-performance teams.