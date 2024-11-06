NetApp names Pamela Hennard as chief diversity officer

NetApp appoints Pamela Hennard as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, underscoring its commitment to a more inclusive workplace. Pamela will lead DEI initiatives, making diversity central to NetApp’s culture.

NetApp has elevated Pamela Hennard to Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, effective October 31, 2024, underscoring its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) across the organisation. Known for her passion for inclusive talent strategies, Pamela will guide NetApp’s DEI initiatives through every stage of the employee journey, from recruitment to professional growth and retention.

Pamela has been instrumental in shaping NetApp’s talent and recruitment strategies as Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition. With over 27 years in human resources, her approach combines a strong DEI focus with talent acquisition expertise. Pamela's dedication to inclusive hiring began with a personal connection—her father faced employment challenges after military service, inspiring her to advocate for veterans, women, people of colour, LGBTQ+ individuals, and people with disabilities.

“Pamela Hennard’s leadership in diversity has been crucial in embedding inclusive practices into our organisation. We are excited to have her lead this mission at a company-wide level,” said George Kurian, CEO of NetApp. “Her influence has been invaluable in creating a culture where diverse talent drives our growth and innovation.”

With Pamela’s appointment, NetApp aims to accelerate its DEI goals, creating an inclusive culture that brings unique perspectives to the forefront of innovation.



About NetApp

NetApp is a leader in data infrastructure, providing seamless, AI-driven data management solutions that support organisations across different environments. NetApp’s products enable better performance, resilience, and agility through a unified data strategy.