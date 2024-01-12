News: Philip Morris International's India affiliate appoints Navaneel Kar as MD

With over 25 years of professional experience, Navaneel Kar has joined Philip Morris International from Tata Consumer Products.
Philip Morris International (PMI) has recently appointed Navaneel Kar as the Managing Director of its India operations, IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited (IPM India). In this new role, Navaneel will leverage his extensive expertise to spearhead the company's transformative journey, placing a strong emphasis on sustainable business growth. In his new capacity, he will report directly to Ankur Modi, Cluster Head South Asia & Indochina at PMI.

Before joining PMI, Navaneel held the position of President of Sales at Tata Consumer Products, where he played a key role in driving sales strategies and initiatives. 

With over 25 years of professional experience, Navaneel has a rich background with renowned brands such as ITC and Tata Motors. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated effective leadership by successfully managing teams and organizations across diverse categories and channels, spanning the Food, Tobacco, Personal Care, and Beverage sectors.

"Navaneel has displayed leadership & strength in delivering exceptional results through his career. His entrepreneurship and learning mindset, will be central to bring the next phase of growth for our India business,” said Ankur.

"I look forward to working with the team to deliver competitive performance along with building an inclusive, diverse and progressive workplace,” said Navaneel.

