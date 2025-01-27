News: RP Sanjiv Goenka Group elevates Janesh K as VP- Group Corporate HR

Janesh K brings over 20 years of experience in human resources across various industries including Fin-Tech, Pharma, Sales, R&D, and FMCG.
RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, an India-based conglomerate with a significant global presence, has elevated Janesh K as VP- Group Corporate HR, effective January. In this role, Janesh will lead HR excellence initiatives, across the group, focusing on assessments, capability building, and strategic HR programs aimed at enhancing organizational effectiveness and talent development.

He will also oversee critical functions such as the Leadership Development Academy, CXO talent management, succession planning, and building a robust CXO pipeline at the group level.

Based in Kolkata, Janesh joined the group in 2020, previously serving as the Chief Human Resources Officer. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Management, he brings a wealth of experience to the role, having held key HR positions at Abbott, JSW Steel, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Airtel, among others.

