Samsung Electronics revamps leadership to strengthen semiconductor focus

Seoul, South Korea: Samsung Electronics has announced a historic leadership transition as part of its strategy to bolster its competitiveness and future growth.

Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman and Head of the Device Solutions (DS) Division, has been elevated to CEO. In addition to her new role, she will oversee the Memory Business and lead the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology. Her promotion reflects Samsung’s prioritisation of memory technology, a critical area for the company’s long-term vision.

Jinman Han, previously Executive Vice President and President of Device Solutions America, will now serve as President and Head of the Foundry Business. A veteran in semiconductor design and strategy, Han brings a wealth of expertise to the role. Complementing this, Seok Woo Nam has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer for the Foundry Business, a newly-created position aimed at driving innovation in semiconductor manufacturing.

Samsung has also named Hansung Ko, CEO of Samsung Bioepis, to lead the newly established Future Business Division. Known for spearheading biotechnology ventures, Ko is expected to guide Samsung into emerging growth areas beyond its traditional tech focus.

JH Han, Vice Chairman and CEO of the Device eXperience (DX) Division, will now head a company-wide committee focused on enhancing product quality across Samsung’s diverse portfolio.

The reshuffle includes other changes. Yong Kwan Kim, formerly Executive Vice President of the Business Support Task Force, has been promoted to President of Management Strategy for the DS Division. Meanwhile, Wonjin Lee will step into the role of President and Head of the Global Marketing Office. Former CFO Hark Kyu Park will transition to the Business Support Task Force.