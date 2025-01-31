News: Schneider Electric hires Subhasis Mishra as VP-HR

Subhasis Mishra brings more than two decades of industry experience in this role to the company.
Schneider Electric has onboarded Subhasis Mishra as Vice President-Human resources, effective January.

Confirming his new role, Mishra shared on LinkedIn, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President, Human Resources at Schneider Electric!”

In this role, he leads a team of HR Business Partners to develop and execute HR strategies for organizations partnering with business leaders in India & globally. 

With more than two decades of industry experience, Mishra was previously associated with SVP India as Partner, Bengaluru Chapter.

His career spans leadership roles at Amazon, Target, The Walt Disney Studios, Star TV, and Prudential ICICI Asset Management Company.

Mishra is an alumnus of Xavier Institute of Management (XIM Bhubaneswar). He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) in Human Resources and a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Mechanical Engineering from Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology.

Topics: Appointments, #Movements, #HRCommunity

