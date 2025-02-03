Schneider Electric India appoints Arti Sharma as VP-HR - Country HR leader for Global Supply Chain

In this role, Arti Sharma will drive HR strategies aligned with business growth while fostering a globally integrated workforce.

Schneider Electric has appointed Arti Sharma as Vice President of Human Resources - Country HR leader for Global Supply Chain, effective January.

Confirming her new role within the organisation, Arti shared on LinkedIn, “Excited to announce my new role as Vice President of Human Resources - Country HR leader for Global Supply Chain at Schneider Electric India.”

In this role, she will drive the development and execution of a progressive HR strategy aligned with the company’s business objectives and growth plans. She is responsible for structuring talent strategies that support long-term expansion while fostering an agile, high-performance workforce.

She also works to establish a matrix organisation environment by integrating herself with worldwide stakeholders, enterprises, and regions.

Before being named as VP-HR - Country HR leader for Global Supply Chain, Arti served as HRVP and talent manager global marketing for more than seven years. She joined Schneider Electric in 2018 from India Yamaha Motor, bringing a wealth of experience in HR leadership, talent management, and organisational development.