Sekhmet Pharmaventures appoints Nivedita Agrawal as Senior Director HR

Sekhmet Pharmaventures has appointed Nivedita Agrawal as Senior Director of HR, effective November. With two decades of experience, she has joined Sekhmet Pharmaventures from Freyr Energy Services, where she last worked as General Manager Human Resources.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Director HR at Sekhmet Pharmaventures! This marks the beginning of a new phase in my professional journey—one that offers an incredible opportunity to create meaningful impact in a dynamic and transformative industry,’ Nivedita posted on Linkedin.

In this role, she leads the initiatives in shaping and executing innovative talent strategies that drive business success. Her focus is on building high-performing teams, fostering leadership, and creating a workplace culture that inspires excellence and positions Sekhmet as an employer of choice.

“As I step into this exciting new chapter, I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to create a future-ready organization where innovation, empathy, and purpose intersect. Here’s to continuing this vivid journey, embracing bold challenges, and shaping impactful outcomes!”