Stellantis appoints Antonio Filosa as CEO, effective 23 June 2025

Stellantis’ Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Antonio Filosa as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective 23 June 2025. A 25-year veteran of the automotive giant, Filosa’s appointment comes after a comprehensive internal and external search led by a Special Committee chaired by Executive Chairman John Elkann.

In an official statement, Stellantis confirmed that Filosa has been granted CEO powers immediately to ensure a smooth and effective leadership transition. An Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting will be called in the coming days for his formal election to the Board as an executive director.

The decision was rooted in Filosa’s long-standing record of success within the company, spanning both operational excellence and brand growth across global markets. “Antonio’s deep understanding of our Company, including its people who he views as our core strength, and of our industry equip him perfectly for the role of Chief Executive Officer in this next and crucial phase of Stellantis’ development,” said John Elkann.

Filosa, who was promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the Americas in December 2024, has held several key leadership roles, including overseeing Stellantis operations in North and South America. During his tenure as COO of South America, he helped elevate the FIAT brand to a market-leading position and drove substantial growth for Peugeot, Citroën, Ram, and Jeep®. His leadership helped establish Stellantis as the regional market leader.

One of his most notable achievements was the development of the Pernambuco plant in Brazil, one of South America’s largest automotive hubs. This site launched Jeep® in the country, which quickly became Jeep’s most successful market outside the United States.

As CEO of Jeep®, Filosa led global expansion efforts, notably in Europe, where models like the Jeep Avenger remain strong performers. Since taking on the Americas role, he has initiated a revamp of Stellantis’ U.S. operations, streamlining inventory, reorganising leadership, advancing new product and powertrain introductions, and strengthening ties with key stakeholders including dealers, unions, and suppliers.

Robert Peugeot, Stellantis’ Vice Chairman, welcomed the appointment, stating: “His track record of successful leadership during his many years with our Company speaks for itself and this, together with his deep knowledge of our business and of the complex dynamics facing our industry, make him the natural choice to become Stellantis’ next CEO.”

Filosa’s appointment has also garnered external support. Nicolas Dufourcq, CEO of Banque Publique d’Investissement (Bpifrance), remarked: “At a moment of transformation for the global automotive industry, Antonio Filosa has the knowledge, the experience, and the talent to lead Stellantis to new successes.”

Filosa expressed both gratitude and optimism about taking the helm. “It is my great honour to be named the CEO of this fantastic Company,” he said. “I am grateful to our Chairman, John Elkann, and to the members of our Board for their leadership, particularly in these recent months, and for the confidence they have placed in me to lead our business during this pivotal time for our industry.”

He added: “We have the world’s best and most iconic brands in automotive history and an over 100-year heritage of innovation. That legacy, combined with our relentless dedication to giving our customers the products and services they love, will continue to be key to our success.”

When Filosa officially assumes the CEO title on 23 June, he is expected to announce a new leadership team to support the company’s strategic ambitions.

This leadership transition comes at a critical time for the global automotive sector as it faces rising competition, regulatory pressures, and the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Filosa’s blend of operational insight and brand-building expertise positions him as a steady hand to steer Stellantis through this evolving landscape.

Stellantis, formed in 2021 from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA, manages a diverse portfolio of brands and operates in more than 130 countries. With Filosa at the helm, the company enters what could be one of its most transformative phases yet.