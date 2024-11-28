Sugam Group appoints Bhavnesh Bhat as Group CHRO – SAARC

Bhavnesh Bhat has joined Sugam Group with close to two decades of industry experience.

Noida-based transport company Sugam Group has appointed Bhavnesh Bhat as its Group Chief Human Resources Officer for the SAARC region. As the group CHRO, Bhavnesh has been assigned to lead the Sugam Group’s HR functions for all its five entities, according to a statement.

Bhavnesh joins Sugam Group with 19 years of experience in different facets of Human Resources including Talent Management, Leadership Development, Change Management, and Culture Transformation.

Before joining Sugam Group, Bhavnesh worked with RippleHR Global Consulting where he spent more than 7 years. He last worked with the company as chief of HR and Strategy. Ramco Systems and Jabong are other oragnisations where he worked previously in various capacities.

Bhavnesh holds an MBA from IMT Ghaziabad and has done a Management Development Programme (MDP) from XLRI Jamshedpur.

Logistics sector at a glance

Sugam Group provides transportation & 3PL solutions across India, Nepal, Bhutan & Bangladesh. The logistics sector contributes to 18.4% of the country’s GDP and is valued at USD$ 354 billion. Thanks to the government initiatives such as “Sagarmala”, “Make in India”, “Gati Shakthi” the sector is expected to touch $450 billion by 2026-2027.

The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) platform aims at enhancing industrial productivity and helping the country achieve its green logistics and clean energy goals through multi-modal connectivity across highways, railways, ports, airports, logistics infrastructure, and inland waterways to facilitate sustainable economic activities.