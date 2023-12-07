Swiggy appoints FMCG veteran Anand Kripalu as Chairperson and Independent Director

In his new role, Anand will spearhead Swiggy's growth and expansion by innovating and redefining the on-demand delivery landscape in India.

Swiggy, a leading online food ordering and delivery platform, has announced the appointment of Anand Kripalu as an Independent Director and the Chairperson of its Board of Directors, with immediate effect.

Anand, currently serving as the Managing Director and Global CEO at EPL Ltd, will join Sahil Barua, Mallika Srinivasan, and Shailesh Haribhakti, who were appointed as independent directors on the executive board of Swiggy in February 2023.

With over 40 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, Anand is an industry veteran. Prior to his role at EPL, he held key positions at DIAGEO India as Managing Director, CEO, and Member of Diageo Global Executive Committee, Mondelēz International as the President of India and SEA, Cadbury Plc as the President of Asia, and Unilever as the Managing Director of East Africa operations. Additionally, he served as a Non-Executive Director at Marico Ltd, Member of the Board of Governors at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, and Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the academic front, Anand holds a BTech in Electronics from IIT, Madras, and an MBA from IIM Calcutta. He further graduated from Wharton Business School with an Advanced Management Program.

Welcoming Anand to the executive board, Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO of Swiggy, stated, “I’m pleased to have Anand Kripalu join as an independent director and Chairperson of the Swiggy board. Anand is a veteran in the consumer goods industry, and his deep knowledge and perspective will be instrumental in guiding Swiggy as we continue to innovate and redefine the on-demand delivery landscape in India.“

Anand added, “Swiggy has transformed food and grocery delivery in the country, bringing unparalleled convenience to millions of homes. I am honoured to join its accomplished board and look forward to lending my experience and perspective as Swiggy shapes the future of convenience.”