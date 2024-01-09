Tanla Platforms welcomes former TRAI chairman RS Sharma as Independant Director

Tanla Platforms, a leading mobile operating firm, has announced the appointment of Dr RS Sharma as one of the Directors on its Board, with immediate effect.

Assuming his new role, Dr Sharma will be one of the seven Directors on the leadership board of the cloud communications company. Before his appointment, the retired IAS officer served the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) as its Chairman for over five years.

Having served the government for more than five decades, Dr Sharma brings a wealth of experience in driving India's digital transformation and spearheading multiple initiatives, including promoting net neutrality and consumer rights. Prior to TRAI, he served as the Chairman of the Empowered Group of COVID vaccine Administration (EGVAC) and CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA). He played a pivotal role in implementing Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) initiatives of the government. He also worked as the Director-General & Mission Director of the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Chief Secretary of the Government of Jharkhand, and Principal Secretary, Science and Technology + Drinking Water & Sanitation Department for the Govt. of Jharkhand.

Welcoming Dr. Sharma to the leadership board, Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman, and CEO at Tanla Platform, said, “Dr Sharma's incredible vision and track record in India's digital transformation journey make him an invaluable addition to Tanla's august board. We are excited to learn from his pioneering experiences and advice for the continued success of Tanla Platforms globally.”

Dr Sharma said, “Tanla is adept at harnessing disruptive technologies. And I see how they have innovated to foster trust in the CPaaS ecosystem. Joining the board of such a forward-thinking technology company is really an opportunity to contribute to nation-building.”

On the academic front, Dr. Sharma holds a PhD in Management and Public Policy from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, a Master's in Computer Sciences from the University of California, USA, and a Master's in Mathematics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. He also holds an LLB degree from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, UP.