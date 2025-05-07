Tenneco appoints Arvind Chandra as CEO of India Operations

Arvind Chandra brings several decades of experience in the automotive sector, having held senior leadership positions at Delphi, Wabco, Faurecia (now Forvia), and Minda Corporation.

Tenneco, a global leader in automotive products and services, has announced the appointment of Arvind Chandra as Chief Executive Officer of Tenneco India. In this pivotal role, Chandra will be responsible for overseeing all operations across Tenneco’s businesses in India, which include Clean Air, Monroe Ride Solutions (MRS), Champion Ignition, and Powertrain (Bearings and Sealings).

India remains one of Tenneco’s most important growth markets, and Chandra’s appointment marks a strategic move to further scale operations, deepen customer partnerships, and strengthen the company’s innovation and manufacturing capabilities in the region. He will lead Tenneco’s India operations into its next phase of transformation, aligned with the company’s global vision of sustainable growth and operational excellence.

Chandra brings with him over three decades of rich experience in the automotive and industrial sectors. His career spans leadership roles at some of the world’s leading companies, including Delphi, Wabco, Faurecia (now Forvia), and Minda Corporation. Most recently, he served as India CEO for the Aliaxis Group, a global leader in fluid management solutions. His extensive cross-functional expertise covers manufacturing, sales and marketing, engineering, global business planning, and CEO-level leadership across multiple geographies, making him exceptionally well-equipped to lead a complex and diverse business like Tenneco India.

Speaking on the appointment, Jim Voss, CEO of Tenneco, said, “India continues to be a critical growth engine for Tenneco. Arvind’s leadership, global perspective, and deep understanding of the Indian automotive ecosystem will help us scale further, innovate faster, and deliver greater value to our customers and partners across the region.”

As part of the leadership transition, Rishi Verma, President of Tenneco India, will report directly to Chandra and continue to lead the company’s day-to-day operations. In addition, Verma will take on expanded responsibilities with oversight of the piston, rings, valve seats, and guides (VSG) businesses within the Powertrain solutions vertical. The existing leadership structure beneath Verma will remain unchanged, ensuring continuity as the organization scales under Chandra’s leadership.

Chandra’s immediate focus will include accelerating Tenneco’s business growth in India, enhancing customer relationships, and driving innovation in areas such as lightweight and cost-effective product solutions tailored to regional needs. Another key priority is positioning India as a global hub for manufacturing excellence and cross-functional capabilities, contributing to Tenneco’s global supply chain and R&D efforts.

Tenneco’s footprint in India is significant, with multiple manufacturing facilities and a growing employee base supporting both domestic and international customers. The company continues to make strategic investments in the region to enhance its technological capabilities, supply chain agility, and production scale.

With Arvind Chandra at the helm, Tenneco India is poised to build on its legacy and unlock new growth opportunities in a dynamic and fast-evolving automotive landscape. His leadership is expected to bolster Tenneco’s positioning as a trusted partner in delivering high-performance, sustainable mobility solutions for customers across India and beyond.