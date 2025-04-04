UnitedHealth Group appoints Kanupriya Gupta as VP-Total Rewards

Bringing over two decades of experience, Kanupriya Gupta has joined UnitedHealth Group as Vice President – Total Rewards after a successful tenure at Intel Corporation.

UnitedHealth Group has appointed Kanupriya Gupta as its new Vice President – Total Rewards. In this role, she will oversee international total rewards and lead the Optum business at UnitedHealth Group (UHG) across Asia and Europe sites.

Gupta, who announced on LinkedIn, shared her excitement about joining the global healthcare giant. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President – Total Rewards at UnitedHealth Group,” she posted.

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Kanupriya brings deep expertise in total rewards, strategic business partnering, change management, and mergers & acquisitions.

She joins UHG after an impressive 21-year tenure at Intel Corporation, where she played a pivotal role in shaping compensation and benefits strategies on a global scale.

Kanupriya last served as Senior Director – International Total Rewards, managing total rewards offerings across 44 countries spanning Asia, Europe, Australia, and Africa, catering to a workforce of over 50,000 employees. Her leadership at Intel was instrumental in aligning total rewards strategies with business objectives, ensuring competitiveness in diverse talent markets.

Her expertise in designing and implementing innovative compensation, benefits, and rewards programs has been widely recognised in the HR industry. As a purpose-driven leader, she has consistently focused on driving value for businesses and enhancing employee experiences.

Strategic focus at UnitedHealth Group

At UnitedHealth Group, Kanupriya will be responsible for developing and leading global total rewards strategies that attract, retain, and engage talent across multiple international markets. Given the increasing complexity of compensation frameworks, benefits policies, and evolving workforce expectations, her role will be crucial in aligning UHG’s rewards strategy with its broader business goals.

With a strong background in strategic business partnering, she is expected to bring transformative solutions that will enhance UHG’s employee value proposition. Her ability to navigate cross-cultural HR landscapes will be an asset as the company continues its expansion and talent growth in key regions.

UnitedHealth Group, a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in healthcare services and insurance, continues to strengthen its leadership team with experienced professionals like Kanupriya Gupta. Her appointment marks a strategic move in reinforcing the organization’s commitment to offering competitive and impactful rewards programs for its employees worldwide.