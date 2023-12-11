News: upGrad Abroad gets Ipshita Kajla as new Head - HR

Appointments

Before joining upGrad Abroad, Ipshita Kajla worked with Yatra Online as head - human resources.
upGrad Abroad has recently onboarded Ipshita Kajla as the head of human resources. Ipshita joined upGrad in November.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head - Human Resources at upGrad Abroad,” she shared in a LinkedIn post.

In her most immediate role before upGrad Abroad, Ipshita worked with Yatra Online as head - human resources. People Bridges, BIG FM, MicroSave, Mondelēz International, IndiGo, and SmartAnalyst India are other organisations where she worked previously. She started her career as executive - HR at Bharti Airtel in 2004. 

Ipshita is a human resource professional with more than 17 years of experience in translating business vision into HR initiatives to improve performance, profitability, growth, and employee engagement.

Ipshita holds an MA in Psychology, Organisational Behaviour from Delhi University.

Topics: Appointments, #HRCommunity, #Movements

