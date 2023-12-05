Wadhwani Foundation welcomes Gaurav Saini as global CHRO

Bringing more than two decades of extensive global HR expertise in sectors such as technology, IT services, finance, FMCG, and telecom, Saini has joined Wadhwani Group Foundation from HMD Global.

Wadhwani Foundation has welcomed Gaurav Saini as chief human resources officer. He will be responsible for creating high-value jobs.

With over 20 years of global HR experience in the technology, IT Services, Financial, FMCG and telecom sectors, Saini has joined Wadhwani Group Foundation from HMD Global.

His core competencies are HR with strong Business Acumen and empathy. Saini comes with expertise in HR strategy, talent management, employee engagement, leadership development, change management, reorganisation, wellness, happiness, and HR artificial intelligence.

Besides HMD, Saini also worked with Happiest Minds Technologies, IMImobile, Tata AIA Life Insurance, Aon Hewitt, Aviva, Max Life Insurance Company Limited, and Amway Corporation.

A law graduate from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Saini holds his Master’s in Business Administration from IMS Roorkee (UOR).