News: Wadhwani Foundation welcomes Gaurav Saini as global CHRO

Appointments

Wadhwani Foundation welcomes Gaurav Saini as global CHRO

Bringing more than two decades of extensive global HR expertise in sectors such as technology, IT services, finance, FMCG, and telecom, Saini has joined Wadhwani Group Foundation from HMD Global.
Wadhwani Foundation welcomes Gaurav Saini as global CHRO

Wadhwani Foundation has welcomed Gaurav Saini as chief human resources officer. He will be responsible for creating high-value jobs. 

With over 20 years of global HR experience in the technology, IT Services, Financial, FMCG and telecom sectors, Saini has joined Wadhwani Group Foundation from HMD Global.

His core competencies are HR with strong Business Acumen and empathy. Saini comes with expertise in HR strategy, talent management, employee engagement, leadership development, change management, reorganisation, wellness, happiness, and HR artificial intelligence. 

Besides HMD, Saini also worked with Happiest Minds Technologies, IMImobile, Tata AIA Life Insurance, Aon Hewitt, Aviva, Max Life Insurance Company Limited, and Amway Corporation.

A law graduate from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Saini holds his Master’s in Business Administration from IMS Roorkee (UOR).

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, #HRCommunity, #Movements

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

Jagriti Kumari

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

10 books in 10 weeks: A reading list for HR leaders in 2024

10 books in 10 weeks: A reading list for HR leaders in 2024

Elevating employee experience with ultimate combo pack of Pay, Benefits, and Well-being

Elevating employee experience with ultimate combo pack of Pay, Benefits, and Well-being

Reflecting on 2023: A look back at the biggest HR conferences

Reflecting on 2023: A look back at the biggest HR conferences

The biggest layoffs of 2023: Amazon to Microsoft, firms fired employees in jaw-dropping numbers

The biggest layoffs of 2023: Amazon to Microsoft, firms fired employees in jaw-dropping numbers

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy