Welspun Living appoints Sunil Duggal as Independent Director

The longest-serving CEO of Dabur India has joined the leadership board of Welspun Group to oversee the operations of its textile company, Welspun Living.

Welspun Living, a textiles company within the Welspun Group, has appointed Sunil Duggal as an Independent Director, effective immediately. He will serve in this role for the next four years, until January 30, 2028.

In his new position, Sunil brings a wealth of experience, including 17 years as Chief Executive Officer at Dabur India. before stepping down in 2019. Additionally, he has served as Chairperson and co-Chair for the Indo-Turkish JBC and FICCI Committee on Food Processing. Early in his career, he worked with Wimco, Bennett, Coleman and Co., and PepsiCo.

On the academic front, Sunil holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electrical Engineering from BITS Pilani and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

Welcoming Sunil on the leadership board, Dipali Goenka, CEO and MD of Welspun Living said, “I am delighted to welcome Sunil Duggal to Welspun's Board of Directors. His extensive experience, particularly in steering Dabur's success, aligns seamlessly with our commitment to elevating Welspun's B2C journey. His consumer-centric perspective and experience in building strong consumer connections resonates perfectly with Welspun’s vision. His insights into consumer behaviour and market dynamics will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and cater to the evolving needs of our audience. Together, we are poised to strengthen Welspun's position in the market, combining our passion for quality with Sunil's wealth of experience. I look forward to working with him.”

Sunil added, "I am truly excited to contribute my experience and knowledge to Welspun Living's diversified brand portfolio, fostering growth and ensuring success. I am eager to embark on this exciting journey, working collaboratively to further elevate Welspun Living's impact in the industry.”