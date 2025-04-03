Wipro appoints Chandna Raja G as Director of Talent Acquisition

In her new role, Chandna will lead Wipro’s end-to-end talent acquisition efforts, focusing on optimizing recruitment strategies and introducing innovative hiring solutions. She will collaborate closely with business leaders to build a data-driven hiring framework that supports Wipro’s ongoing growth and transformation.

Wipro has appointed Chandna Raja G as its new Director – Talent Acquisition Head, marking a significant move in strengthening its hiring strategies and workforce planning. With nearly two decades of experience in talent acquisition, executive hiring, and recruitment strategy, Chandna is set to play a pivotal role in driving Wipro’s talent agenda amid an evolving business landscape.

Chandna brings an extensive track record of success in workforce planning, diversity hiring, and strategic sourcing. Throughout her career, she has been instrumental in aligning talent acquisition strategies with business goals, ensuring organizations attract and retain the best industry professionals. Her deep market insights and innovative approach to recruitment have earned her a reputation as a key influencer in the HR space.

Before joining Wipro, she held senior leadership roles at major global firms including Telstra, IBM, Northern Trust, Goldman Sachs, and Accenture. In these positions, she spearheaded initiatives in scaling recruitment operations, implementing technology-driven hiring solutions, and strengthening employer branding. Her expertise spans CXO hiring, market intelligence, and high-volume hiring for technology functions, making her a well-rounded expert in global talent acquisition.

In her new role, Chandna will lead Wipro’s end-to-end talent acquisition efforts, focusing on optimizing recruitment strategies and introducing innovative hiring solutions. She will collaborate closely with business leaders to build a data-driven hiring framework that supports Wipro’s ongoing growth and transformation.

With a strong emphasis on diversity & inclusion, mentorship, and leadership development, Chandna’s vision aligns with Wipro’s commitment to building a world-class workforce. Her role will be critical in ensuring the company continues to attract top-tier professionals while enhancing efficiency and streamlining recruitment operations.

Chandna’s appointment comes at a time when organizations across industries are redefining their talent strategies to navigate challenges such as digital transformation, evolving workforce expectations, and competitive talent markets. Her strategic mindset, process optimization skills, and cost-effective talent acquisition solutions will be valuable in positioning Wipro as a leader in the evolving HR landscape.

As businesses continue to adapt to new hiring trends and technological advancements in recruitment, Wipro’s investment in top-tier leadership talent like Chandna signals its commitment to staying ahead in attracting and retaining the best talent. With her leadership, the company is poised to enhance its talent acquisition framework and drive sustainable workforce growth.

Her expertise and leadership will undoubtedly be instrumental in shaping Wipro’s future hiring practices and ensuring the company continues to thrive in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.