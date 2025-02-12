Architects top the list of best jobs for 2025 in India, reveals Indeed

After being dominated by software engineers, data scientists, and AI specialists, architects lead the list of best jobs for 2025 in India.

Thanks to urbanisation and sustainable design that fueled demand for architects, making it the top job in India for 2025.

After being dominated by software engineers, data scientists, and AI specialists in hiring trends for years, architects have grabbed the spot of the best jobs for 2025 in India.

With an 81% increase in the share of jobs posted YoY and an average annual salary of Rs1,495,353, Architects are now the most in-demand professionals in the country, reveals Indeed, the global matching and hiring platform.

The ranking, based on job postings, salary trends, and growth potential, highlights how India’s rapid urbanization, infrastructure boom, and push for sustainable construction are reshaping hiring priorities. As metros expand, smart cities take shape, and companies invest in energy-efficient office spaces, architects are at the centre of this transformation.

“For the first time in years, a non-tech role has topped our Best Jobs list," says Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed India. "India’s growing cities, new commercial hubs, and booming real estate are driving demand for architects who can design the future."

Tech & data roles still dominate the list

While AI continues to dominate conversations around the future of work, foundational technology roles play a critical part in ensuring that the technology ecosystem remains robust, secure, and scalable.

From Data Engineers and Data Analysts who manage and decode vast datasets to Site Reliability Engineers and Technical Consultants who maintain system stability, these jobs are essential in keeping businesses agile, efficient, and future-ready. With organisations prioritising operational efficiency and resilience, professionals in these tech roles are not only shaping India’s tech industry but also paving the way for long-term digital transformation.

Kumar adds “As India enters 2025, —tech remains dominant, but fields like architecture, project management, and urban planning are gaining ground. The demand for professionals who can design, build, and sustain India’s growth story is higher than ever.”

Rank Job Role Mean Salary (INR) % Change in Job Postings (YoY) 2023 - 2024 1 Architect Rs1,495,353 81% 2 Senior Java Developer Rs 1,545,724 58% 3 Operations Manager Rs 816,006 58% 4 Technical Lead Rs1,688,632 53% 5 Data Engineer Rs 1,602,858 48% 6 SAP Consultant Rs 1,408,031 44% 7 Project Manager Rs 960,581 43% 8 Data Analyst Rs 851,054 41% 9 Senior Software Engineer Rs 1,358,750 35% 10 Site Reliability Engineer Rs1,663,881 33% 11 Software Test Engineer Rs 894,342 32% 12 User Experience Designer Rs932,764 26% 13 Technical Consultant Rs 1,265,865 17% 14 Software Architect Rs 2,420,495 17% 15 Data Scientist ₹1,378,390 13%