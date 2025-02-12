Architects top the list of best jobs for 2025 in India, reveals Indeed
Thanks to urbanisation and sustainable design that fueled demand for architects, making it the top job in India for 2025.
After being dominated by software engineers, data scientists, and AI specialists in hiring trends for years, architects have grabbed the spot of the best jobs for 2025 in India.
With an 81% increase in the share of jobs posted YoY and an average annual salary of Rs1,495,353, Architects are now the most in-demand professionals in the country, reveals Indeed, the global matching and hiring platform.
The ranking, based on job postings, salary trends, and growth potential, highlights how India’s rapid urbanization, infrastructure boom, and push for sustainable construction are reshaping hiring priorities. As metros expand, smart cities take shape, and companies invest in energy-efficient office spaces, architects are at the centre of this transformation.
“For the first time in years, a non-tech role has topped our Best Jobs list," says Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed India. "India’s growing cities, new commercial hubs, and booming real estate are driving demand for architects who can design the future."
Tech & data roles still dominate the list
While AI continues to dominate conversations around the future of work, foundational technology roles play a critical part in ensuring that the technology ecosystem remains robust, secure, and scalable.
From Data Engineers and Data Analysts who manage and decode vast datasets to Site Reliability Engineers and Technical Consultants who maintain system stability, these jobs are essential in keeping businesses agile, efficient, and future-ready. With organisations prioritising operational efficiency and resilience, professionals in these tech roles are not only shaping India’s tech industry but also paving the way for long-term digital transformation.
Kumar adds “As India enters 2025, —tech remains dominant, but fields like architecture, project management, and urban planning are gaining ground. The demand for professionals who can design, build, and sustain India’s growth story is higher than ever.”
|Rank
|Job Role
|Mean Salary (INR)
|% Change in Job Postings (YoY) 2023 - 2024
|1
|Architect
|Rs1,495,353
|81%
|2
|Senior Java Developer
|Rs 1,545,724
|58%
|3
|Operations Manager
|Rs 816,006
|58%
|4
|Technical Lead
|Rs1,688,632
|53%
|5
|Data Engineer
|Rs 1,602,858
|48%
|6
|SAP Consultant
|Rs 1,408,031
|44%
|7
|Project Manager
|Rs 960,581
|43%
|8
|Data Analyst
|Rs 851,054
|41%
|9
|Senior Software Engineer
|Rs 1,358,750
|35%
|10
|Site Reliability Engineer
|Rs1,663,881
|33%
|11
|Software Test Engineer
|Rs 894,342
|32%
|12
|User Experience Designer
|Rs932,764
|26%
|13
|Technical Consultant
|Rs 1,265,865
|17%
|14
|Software Architect
|Rs 2,420,495
|17%
|15
|Data Scientist
|₹1,378,390
|13%