CARS24 announces Compassion Policy to support employees during tough times

CARS24, an auto tech platform has announced the launch of its Compassionate Policy to support its employees during life’s toughest moments.

This policy is designed to offer immediate financial, legal, and emotional support to employees during personal crises.

In an email sent to employees, Vikram Chopra, CEO & Founder, CARS24 wrote, we all know that life can be unpredictable. “Sometimes, it throws us into unexpected situations—a personal crisis, an emergency, or financial strain. Those tough times can feel overwhelming. In light of this, we are introducing the CARS24 Compassionate Policy, which offers support when you need it most.”

Anyone working full-time on the payrolls of CARS24 is eligible to leverage this policy.

Assistance is structured to suit individual needs, offering either a grant or an advance based on situation/income level-

Grants for severe cases: People earning less than Rs15 lakh per year are eligible for grants for medical emergencies, critical illnesses, death, or disability. These grants are available with no expectation of repayment. They have announced to cover expenses not covered by insurance for serious illnesses, hospitalisation, or urgent care for family members. A one-time grant childbirth for employees earning below Rs15 lakh per year will also be provided.

CARS24 also announced to cover legal aid, relocation costs, and moving expenses for employees escaping domestic violence. Financial support for victims of burglary, assault, or fraud for personal security threats, grants for rehabilitation programs and counseling services for employees seeking addiction recovery have also been announced by CARS24. Pet emergencies will also be covered under compassion policy.

Advances/EMI Schemes

To address the less urgent situations like natural disaster repairs, legal fees, or urgent family travel support is provided as advances or EMIs. Employees can also seek support from the company for school admissions or tuition fees and missed EMI of home/vehicle/personal loan.

In addition to financial support, CARS24 also announced legal support (filing police reports and handling legal proceedings) for their employees in cases of domestic violence, harassment, or fraud.

Access to medical consultations on critical healthcare decisions, mental health professionals to help manage grief, trauma, or workplace stress will also be given to employees.

“We know we have a long way to go in building a genuinely generative and compassionate organisation, and we hope this is a small step towards a long and meaningful journey in getting there,” said Chopra.