Leo Puri resigns from Tata Sons board amidst growing commitments

In a notable development at the top levels of Tata Sons, financial services veteran Leo Puri has resigned from the company’s board.

Leo Puri, who joined the Tata Sons board in 2022 as an independent director, brings with him more than three decades of experience across consultancy, finance, and private capital. His decision not to seek a renewal of his term reportedly stems from a reassessment of his professional focus, with increasing board responsibilities elsewhere.

Media reports indicate that Puri’s term at Tata Sons has officially ended, although an official statement from the company is still awaited. His resignation follows a similar exit from the board of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) just a fortnight ago, where he also served as an independent director. In the case of HUL, Puri had cited growing board-level obligations as the reason for his departure.

Puri’s professional journey spans leadership roles at some of the most prominent institutions in the financial sector. He has previously led UTI Asset Management as its Managing Director, served as Chairman of JP Morgan Chase for South and Southeast Asia, and held senior positions at global firms like McKinsey & Company and Warburg Pincus. His board memberships include Fortis Healthcare, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and until recently, HUL and Tata Sons.

In April 2024, Puri took on a new strategic role as Chairman of Apax India and Advisor to Apax Partners LLP. In this capacity, he is responsible for advising on the firm’s long-term growth in the region—signaling a deeper pivot toward the private equity space.

His growing commitments in advisory and strategic roles seem to have influenced his decision to step back from certain board positions. As Tata Sons continues to steer its transformation across industries, Puri’s departure marks a significant moment of change in its governance framework.