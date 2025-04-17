News: MYND's acquires Qandle, to elevate HR technology

Business

The acquisition is set to bolster MYND’s capabilities in delivering comprehensive, tech-enabled HR solutions to over 1000+ customers, while accelerating its domestic and global growth ambitions.
In a major move set to reshape the HR tech landscape, MYND Integrated Solutions, a leading provider of Finance & Accounting and HR outsourcing services, has announced the acquisition of Qandle, a comprehensive HCM platform. 

This strategic acquisition strengthens MYND’s position in the digital HR solutions space and signals its ambition to deliver end-to-end, tech-enabled HR journeys for enterprises.

This acquisition represents a pivotal moment in their growth journey:

• Strengthening their market position with complementary HR technologies that address critical workforce management needs

• Combining expertise to deliver more sophisticated, integrated solutions that drive operational excellence

• Unlocking new possibilities for efficiency, insights, and productivity across your HR functions

• Building a robust foundation to support your evolving business requirements in a rapidly changing work environment

“As MYND continues to solidify its tech-first approach to Human Resources, this strategic acquisition unlocks massive opportunities both in India and abroad. Qandle is a perfect fit for our vision, complementing our dominance in enterprise payroll and compliance. With this integration, our multi-country payroll customers will benefit from a seamless, unified experience,” said Vivek Misra, Founder and Group MD, MYND Integrated Solutions.

“We’re rapidly scaling in the domestic HR outsourcing market. This move is a natural extension of our commitment to building a stronger HR tech portfolio. It significantly amplifies the value we deliver to clients and positions us as a comprehensive partner across the HR value chain,” said said Saurav Wadhwa, co-founder and CEO, MYND Integrated Solutions.

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

