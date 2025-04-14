Wipro rolls out GCC service line in push to close gap with Infosys, Cognizant

Wipro is actively hiring a Global GCC Practice Head. The leader will be tasked with not only building the practice from the ground up but also working closely with Wipro’s existing market units and global business lines.

In a strategic push to capture a larger share of a fast-growing market, IT major Wipro is actively building a dedicated service line focused on Global Capability Centers (GCCs). The move positions the Bengaluru-headquartered firm to assist multinational companies in setting up and scaling their GCCs in India—an area where rivals like Infosys and Cognizant have already made strong headway.

The service line will help global clients navigate the full lifecycle of GCC establishment through the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. Under this framework, Wipro will aid companies in setting up their capability centers, run operations for a predetermined period, and then transition ownership back to the parent organization. This allows clients to mitigate early-stage risks and capital investments, while benefiting from Wipro’s deep delivery and operational expertise in the Indian IT landscape.

Industry sources indicate that the GCC model is gaining immense traction, with India continuing to be a preferred destination for global firms seeking innovation, cost efficiencies, and access to talent. Wipro’s pivot toward this segment comes at a time when the company is rethinking its overall structure to align with changing client priorities and market dynamics.

To lead the new GCC practice, Wipro is actively hiring a Global GCC Practice Head. The leader will be tasked with not only building the practice from the ground up but also working closely with Wipro’s existing market units and global business lines. The role is also expected to serve as a bridge between the firm and the broader ecosystem—engaging with clients, industry bodies, and partners to raise Wipro’s profile in the GCC space.

Alongside leadership appointments, Wipro is bolstering its frontline team by hiring GCC Specialist Sales and Business Development Executives. These professionals will be instrumental in cultivating relationships with GCC center heads, identifying new opportunities, and ensuring Wipro’s offerings are aligned with evolving client needs.

This expansion into the GCC segment is part of Wipro’s broader strategy to restructure its operations around four new global business lines: cloud, enterprise technology and business transformation, engineering, and consulting. The overhaul is designed to position Wipro for success in high-growth segments and help the company deliver sharper, more focused services.

Commenting on the industry shift, several analysts note that the global capability center model is becoming central to the transformation agendas of multinational corporations. By investing in a BOT-based service line, Wipro is tapping into a growing market estimated to be worth billions over the next few years.

With over 1,500 GCCs currently operating in India and more expected to be launched in the near future, Wipro’s renewed focus could help it close the competitive gap with peers and solidify its standing as a top-tier IT services provider capable of delivering end-to-end, strategic value to global enterprises.

As the race intensifies in the GCC space, Wipro’s ability to execute this vision will be critical in defining its next phase of growth.