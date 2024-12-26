Google teams up with AI for its first-ever company-wide ‘ugly sweater’ contest

What happens when tech meets tradition? Google’s first-ever company-wide “ugly sweater” contest, of course! In a celebration that blended innovation, creativity, and plenty of holiday cheer, Googlers from around the world brought out their most outrageous, festive knitwear — and let an AI judge decide the winners. Yes, you read that right.

The holiday showdown took place the week before Christmas, with CEO Sundar Pichai not just cheering from the sidelines but joining the fun in his own uniquely themed sweater. Pichai’s choice? A black pullover adorned with cricket bats, a cricket ball, and Christmas trees — a festive nod to his Indian heritage and his lifelong love for cricket.

On Christmas Day, Pichai took to Instagram to share snapshots of the event, captioning them with his signature blend of tech-savviness and good humor: “We closed out 2024 with our first-ever Google-wide ugly sweater holiday contest last week. Gemini was the judge, and I have to say, it has good taste :) Congrats to the winners, and thanks to everyone for the fun end to the year.”

Gemini, Google’s AI assistant, served as the judge, evaluating everything from traditional Christmas motifs to some truly wild, head-turning designs. (Who knew AI had an eye for knitwear?) The festive competition wasn’t just about sweaters; it was about bringing the team together and injecting some much-needed fun into the end-of-year hustle.

And Pichai’s sweater? A total hit! Social media users couldn’t stop raving about the cricket-themed design, praising its blend of personal flair and festive vibes. Born in Chennai, Pichai has often spoken about his passion for cricket — a childhood dream of becoming a professional cricketer even made the cut in past interviews. His sweater seemed to say, “I may not have made it to the pitch, but I’m still scoring runs in the boardroom.”

The “ugly sweater” tradition, which dates back to the 1950s, has gone from tacky to trendy, and Google gave it a fresh, tech-inspired twist. This wasn’t just about tacky knitwear; it was about celebrating creativity, individuality, and a shared sense of holiday joy.

For employees, the contest wasn’t just a chance to wear something wild — it was a chance to showcase their artistic side and get into the holiday spirit. Whether it was snowmen, candy canes, or quirky, personalized themes, the sweaters told stories that ranged from festive to downright hilarious.

As the event wrapped up, it was clear that Google had once again found a way to blend work, fun, and a little bit of friendly competition. Who knows? This might just become an annual tradition, with more creative designs, more AI judging, and maybe even a “smart sweater” category next year.

For now, though, one thing’s for sure: Sundar Pichai and his cricket-themed sweater hit it out of the park, proving that even in a sea of ugly sweaters, it’s the story behind the stitches that really stands out.