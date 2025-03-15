SpiceJet crew's Holi dance on flight sparks debate – joyful celebration or unprofessional?

Holi is synonymous with vibrant celebrations—singing, dancing, and festive feasts. Across India, workplaces and offices organise special celebrations, and each year, some of these moments go viral—garnering both praise and criticism.

In 2025, the most talked-about Holi celebration took flight—literally—when SpiceJet’s cabin crew broke into a lively dance on board. A video of air hostesses and stewards grooving to the Bollywood hit ‘Balam Pichkari’ from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has taken social media by storm.

In the viral video, air hostesses and flight stewards can be seen dancing to the Bollywood beats to bring a splash of festivity. It was an unexpected in-flight entertainment for the passengers on board.

The viral clip has also been shared on Instagram by user Govind Roy (@govindroyicai), crew members are seen dancing in the aisle to the upbeat track, bringing an unexpected festive touch to the flight. The video, captioned “SpiceJet entertaining their customers like this on the occasion of Holi,” has amassed over 300,000 views, quickly fueling an online debate.

While some passengers enjoyed the unexpected entertainment, others raised concerns about professionalism and airline service standards. As the video spread, it sparked mixed reactions online. Many praised the airline for embracing the festive spirit, while others questioned whether such entertainment was appropriate during a flight.

SpiceJet’s Response – A Longstanding Tradition

In response to the viral moment, SpiceJet defended its festive initiative, clarifying that Holi celebrations have been part of its brand culture since 2014. The airline highlighted that its crew welcomed passengers with a traditional chandan teeka before putting on the lively performance, aiming to enhance the customer experience rather than disrupt operations.

Despite clarification from the airline saying that the video was shot on ground taking care of the safety of the passengers. One thing is certain: SpiceJet’s Holi dance has taken off online, adding a colorful twist to in-flight experiences.

