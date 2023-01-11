InCruiter raises Rs 10 million from Recur Club

The company plans to utilise these funds towards international expansion of interview-as-a-service and is set to open new offices in the US, Dubai and Canada.

InCruiter, an interview as a service (IaaS) brand, has raised Rs 10 million in a revenue-based funding round led by Recur Club.

The company plans to deploy this capital to promote its recently-launched interview-as-a-service, in the US, Canada and Dubai markets to accelerate geographical expansion.

As part of this initiative, InCruiter will set up new offices in these geographies and recruit new talents in tech and sales to ensure seamless operations, the startup said in a statement.

“We are delighted to secure this funding from a leading player like Recur Club. We take pride in the fact that they believed in our relentless efforts of scaling InCruiter to new heights despite the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds. It also underlines our dedication to transforming traditional hiring practices through our all-in-one interview-as-a-service solution. We will continue to launch more such innovative products in the coming times - a new product is already in the pipeline and is expected to go live by the end of 2023,” said Anil Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder InCruiter .

InCruiter provides remote interview solutions for businesses to identify the perfect fit for their company through precision and accurate evaluation.

Since its inception in 2018, InCruiter claims to have conducted around 50,000 interviews and engaged 2200-plus interviewers. It has successfully served over 250 domestic and international clients, including some top industry players like Practo, Mahindra, Adecco, and Spinny, among others, scaling their hiring processes by 1.5 times.