Meesho secures $270 million in funding

The e-commerce platform has raised $270 million, increasing its total funding to $550 million, to support restructuring, relocation to India, and an anticipated IPO by 2026.

E-commerce giant Meesho has secured $270 million (INR 2,300 crore) in a new funding round, bringing its total funding to $550 million, as it gears up for an initial public offering (IPO) in India.

The round was led by Tiger Global, Think Investments, and Mars Growth Capital, with participation from existing backers such as Peak XV and WestBridge Capital. Meesho's valuation now stands between $3.9 billion and $4 billion, down from its $4.9 billion valuation in 2021.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Meesho focuses on providing affordable goods to customers in smaller cities and towns across India.

The new funds will help the company address tax liabilities tied to its restructuring as it shifts its domicile from the United States to India via a reverse merger—a key step toward its planned IPO.

Meesho has shown robust financial growth, with a 33% revenue increase and reduced losses in FY24. The company intends to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI in the latter half of 2025 and aims to list on Indian stock exchanges by 2026, pending regulatory clearance.

Meesho's IPO could mark a turning point in Indian e-commerce. Its success in capturing tier 2+ markets with affordable pricing and a social commerce model has positioned it as a strong competitor to Amazon and Flipkart in India's growing online retail space.