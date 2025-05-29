Accenture Song CEO David Droga steps down – New CEO to take over 1 September 2025

David Droga, one of the advertising industry's most influential figures, will transition from CEO of Accenture Song to vice chair of Accenture, as the firm prepares for its next phase of creative and strategic leadership.

Accenture has announced a significant leadership transition as David Droga, CEO of Accenture Song, will step down from the role to become vice chair of Accenture, effective 1 September 2025. The move signals a new era for the consultancy’s creative and brand division, which Droga has led since its formation.

Ndidi Oteh, currently leading Song’s operations across the Americas, will take over as CEO and join Accenture’s Global Management Committee. A long-time Accenture executive, Oteh brings extensive experience in managing complex digital and growth transformations for global enterprises, particularly across the Fortune 500 landscape.

The announcement marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of Accenture Song, which under Droga’s leadership has grown into a $19 billion business, integrating over 40 acquisitions into a unified model that fuses creativity, technology, data and artificial intelligence.

Droga, widely regarded as one of the most awarded creatives in advertising history, will shift his focus to broader strategic initiatives across the Accenture organisation. His new role as vice chair will allow him to advise on key priorities beyond Accenture Song, reinforcing the consultancy’s commitment to embedding creativity at the heart of business transformation.

Reflecting on his decision, Droga said: “It has been a privilege to be part of so many missions and cultures around the world. With such extraordinary leadership in place, it felt like the right time. I could not be more confident that Ndidi, Sean, and Nick will continue building on Song’s legacy of innovation, creativity, and performance.”

Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet described Droga as a rare talent who has shaped not only the business but the next generation of creative leaders.

“David Droga has long been a singular force and a once-in-a-generation creative leader and business builder. He has lived our core value of stewardship and has developed the next generation of leaders who will build an even better Song,” said Sweet.

“His brilliance is matched only by his generosity, integrity, and belief in others. As Accenture’s vice chair, his legacy and impact will continue for our people, our work, and our purpose.”

Droga’s career has spanned three continents and multiple creative leadership roles, from regional and global creative directorships at Saatchi & Saatchi and OMON Sydney, to serving as worldwide chief creative officer at Publicis. He founded Droga5 in New York in 2006, which became one of the most awarded and culturally influential agencies of the modern era. Following its acquisition by Accenture in 2019, Droga5 became the creative foundation on which Accenture Song was built.

Among the agency’s most acclaimed campaigns are works for The New York Times, Meta, Under Armour, UNICEF, Tourism Australia, and JAY-Z, many of which earned recognition at Cannes Lions, the Emmys and other major industry honours.

Nick Law, another prominent name in global creative and design leadership, will assume the role of Song’s creative strategy and experience lead and will also join the Global Management Committee. Law’s appointment further consolidates the leadership team tasked with navigating Song’s next phase of growth.