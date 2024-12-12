Another shameful moment in corporate culture: D K Goel's abusive outburst at FIIT JEE – Watch now

The incident began when an employee raised concerns about the company's investments during an "open forum." Instead of responding constructively, Goel launched into a barrage of abusive language, aiming to silence the employee.

In a shocking display of unprofessionalism and outright abuse, a video of FIIT JEE Founder Chairman and Chief Mentor, D.K. Goel, berating an employee during a company meeting has surfaced, igniting widespread outrage. The incident, captured during a Zoom meeting with hundreds of FIIT JEE employees in attendance, reveals Goel’s alarming behavior, including the use of explicit language, misogynistic remarks, and brazen intimidation.

The episode reportedly began when an employee questioned certain investments made by the company during what was supposed to be an “open forum.” Rather than addressing the concern constructively, Goel unleashed a tirade of abuses, including the derogatory "ma* ki ****" aimed at silencing the employee. When the employee pointed out that the issues being raised were already in the public domain, Goel escalated the matter further by dismissively challenging him to “take me to court.”

This isn’t the first time D.K. Goel has courted controversy for his treatment of employees. In March 2024, Goel made headlines for stating, “Salary is not a right,” while withholding payments to certain employees as a so-called “wake-up call to the business team.” The statement, which would give employment lawyers nightmares, drew widespread criticism, with many questioning the ethics and legality of such actions.

These incidents point to a troubling pattern of behavior that underscores a toxic work culture at FIIT JEE. Rather than embodying the role of a mentor as his title suggests, Goel’s actions seem to reflect a deep-seated sense of entitlement and impunity.

The ubiquity of smartphones and recording technology has made it increasingly difficult for abusive leaders to hide behind closed doors. Videos like the one involving Goel are a double-edged sword: while they bring such behavior to light, they also highlight the systemic lack of consequences for those in positions of power.





See the full video here

The question remains: will Goel face any meaningful repercussions for his actions? The grim reality in India is that abusive bosses often operate with little to no accountability, their actions dismissed as part of a broader culture of impunity.

Unfortunately, Goel’s behavior is not an isolated incident. Just months ago, an Amazon warehouse in Manesar, Haryana, made news for forcing employees to swear oaths not to drink water unless they met daily targets—this, during a brutal North Indian heatwave. Like Jeff Bezos’ Amazon, FIIT JEE appears to be banking on the idea that its reputation will remain unscathed despite such incidents.

FIIT JEE’s business model, rooted in India’s relentless focus on competitive exams, may offer it a buffer against reputational damage. With around 15 lakh students vying for fewer than 18,000 IIT seats annually, parents and aspirants are unlikely to shun the institution despite its internal failings.

However, this perceived immunity might not last forever. In 2024, FIIT JEE no longer enjoys the first-mover advantage it once had in the coaching industry. The rise of ed-tech startups has introduced stiff competition, and Goel’s behavior risks tarnishing FIIT JEE’s image as a desirable workplace.

While Goel’s actions may not immediately deter students from enrolling at FIIT JEE, they could have far-reaching consequences for the company’s ability to attract and retain talent. No professional wants to work in an environment where abuse and intimidation are normalized. In an industry increasingly defined by innovation and talent, a reputation for toxicity could be a severe liability.

Moreover, the fallout from such incidents isn’t limited to internal dynamics. Stories of workplace abuse have a way of resonating with the broader public, shaping perceptions of a brand’s values and ethics. For a company like FIIT JEE, which relies heavily on its reputation to attract clients, the long-term damage could be significant.

India’s corporate landscape has long been criticized for tolerating abusive bosses, with many leaders operating under the assumption that their behavior won’t affect the bottom line. But as competition grows fiercer and public scrutiny intensifies, companies like FIIT JEE may find that the costs of such behavior outweigh any perceived benefits of unchecked authority.

Ultimately, Goel’s actions not only reflect poorly on his leadership but also undermine FIIT JEE’s standing as an institution. His outbursts and disregard for employees’ dignity paint a picture of a leader out of touch with the values of accountability, transparency, and empathy that define modern workplaces.

A Wake-Up Call for Corporate India

D.K. Goel’s latest controversy should serve as a wake-up call—not just for FIIT JEE, but for corporate India at large. The days of abusive bosses operating with impunity are, hopefully, numbered. As public awareness grows and employees demand better treatment, organizations must recognize that a toxic work culture is not just a moral failing but a strategic misstep.

While Goel may continue to exert his influence within FIIT JEE, the company’s leadership would do well to reflect on the potential long-term consequences of his actions. In a world where trust, respect, and accountability are increasingly valued, FIIT JEE risks losing far more than it gains by tolerating such behavior.