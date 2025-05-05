Move over Elon Musk: Meet the world’s highest-paid CEO who earned $101.5 million

Most of this CEO's earnings are linked to stock awards, a compensation model that aligns an executive's wealth with the long-term success of the company.

In a year where names like Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and Satya Nadella usually dominate headlines (and paychecks), a surprising figure has emerged as America’s highest-paid CEO for 2024. Jim Anderson, the relatively low-profile chief executive of Coherent Corp., has claimed the crown with a staggering $101.5 million salary, outshining the tech giants of Silicon Valley.

According to the Equilar 100 list, which tracks CEO compensation among US public companies with over $1 billion in revenue, Anderson’s compensation package made him the only executive on the list to breach the coveted nine-digit figure. What’s even more remarkable is that this monumental payout wasn’t driven by a large salary or lavish perks. Instead, nearly all (99.4%) of Anderson’s earnings came in the form of stock awards, a testament to the growing trend of linking executive pay to company performance and long-term shareholder value.

Anderson’s rise to the top is not by accident. He joined Coherent Corp. in mid-2024 after stepping down as CEO of Lattice Semiconductor, where his leadership had a profound effect on the company’s stock performance. After his departure, Lattice shares plummeted by 16%, signalling investor concerns. However, the announcement of Anderson’s move to Coherent led to an impressive 23% increase in the company’s stock price. This surge suggests that Wall Street believes Anderson will bring the same success to Coherent that he had at Lattice.

In just a short time, Anderson’s leadership has made an indelible impact on Coherent, a company primarily known in the semiconductor and laser tech sectors. While Coherent may not enjoy the same level of public fame as tech giants like Apple or Microsoft, Anderson’s ability to drive stock growth speaks volumes about his strategic influence in the business world.

What sets Anderson apart from other high-paid CEOs is the structure of his compensation. The majority of his earnings are tied to stock awards, a payment system that increasingly ties an executive's fortune to the long-term success of the company. This method has become a dominant trend in CEO compensation, especially in an era where companies are focused on sustainable growth and long-term performance.

This approach is not unique to Anderson. Starbucks’ CEO, Brian Niccol, came in second on the list of highest-paid CEOs, with a total compensation of $95.8 million in 2024. Like Anderson, Niccol’s compensation was largely driven by stock-based awards, which accounted for over 90% of his pay package. Niccol, who assumed his role in September 2024, has already demonstrated his ability to boost the company’s value, and his compensation reflects the board’s belief in his leadership.

The overall trend in CEO compensation shows a significant increase this year, with the median pay rising by 9.5% year over year. The largest contributing factor to this surge is a dramatic 40.5% increase in stock awards, which jumped from $13.2 million in 2023 to $18.6 million in 2024. These stock awards now account for nearly three-quarters of total CEO compensation, signalling a clear shift in the way companies reward their top executives.

Interestingly, cash pay for CEOs has remained relatively flat, with median cash compensation increasing by only 2%. While base salaries saw a slight decline of 0.5%, bonuses edged up by just 0.2%. The notable rise in CEO perks, however, has been more significant, with a 16.9% increase in perks, bringing the median to $452,730. This shift underscores the continued importance of long-term financial incentives in driving CEO performance, especially when it comes to stock growth and corporate value.

While the focus on the world’s highest-paid CEOs often falls on US-based executives, the story is somewhat different in India. In India, the highest-paid CEOs include leaders from top companies like L&T, Hero MotoCorp, and Poonawalla Group. However, the compensation packages of Indian CEOs are significantly lower compared to their US counterparts, reflecting different corporate cultures and compensation structures. That said, India’s top executives are increasingly receiving performance-linked pay packages, although the scale and structure differ from those seen in the US.

As more companies tie executive pay to stock performance and long-term growth, the gap between median CEO compensation and that of the highest-paid leaders continues to widen. This is evident in the US, where companies like Walmart, with revenues of $648.1 billion, have overtaken tech giants like Apple in terms of revenue. Walmart’s massive scale highlights the growing trend of executive compensation being linked to company performance, particularly for leaders of high-revenue businesses.

The rising compensation of CEOs is part of a broader trend where the value placed on long-term growth and stock performance continues to rise. The increasing use of stock-based compensation reflects the growing belief that CEOs should be rewarded for their ability to drive sustained shareholder value, rather than relying solely on base salaries and short-term incentives.

While the growing pay disparity between top-tier and median executives may spark discussions on fairness and corporate responsibility, the trend is clear: the more companies tie executive compensation to stock growth and long-term performance, the greater the rewards for those leading successful companies.