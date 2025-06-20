Sanchayeeta Verma steps down as CEO of Carat India

Sanchayeeta Verma, Chief Executive Officer of Carat India, has stepped down from her role. Appointed in 2023, she played a pivotal role in shaping the agency’s strategic direction and client partnerships.

Sanchayeeta Verma, the Chief Executive Officer of Carat India, has exited the agency, according to a report by Storyboard18, which first confirmed the development through sources close to the matter. The news marks a notable leadership shift at dentsu’s flagship media agency, where Verma had been appointed CEO in 2023.

Based out of Bengaluru, Verma was brought in with the clear mandate of steering Carat India’s growth journey. Her appointment was a strategic move by dentsu to deepen its footprint in the Indian media and advertising ecosystem. During her tenure, Verma led from the front — fostering a culture of innovation, strengthening client partnerships, and mentoring next-generation talent.

With nearly three decades of experience in the advertising, marketing, and media sectors, Verma’s leadership style has been shaped by a deep understanding of both creative and business imperatives. At Carat India, she was known for her hands-on approach in driving new business opportunities while creating an environment conducive to strategic thinking and collaboration.

In her time with Carat, she not only helped redefine the agency’s strategic leadership direction but also enhanced its reputation as a client-centric powerhouse. Her departure is expected to leave a temporary vacuum at the top, even as dentsu prepares for a succession plan in the coming weeks.

Before her tenure at Carat India, Verma held senior management roles at GroupM’s Mindshare and Wavemaker, two of the most influential agencies in the global media network. Her experience at GroupM laid a strong foundation for understanding the dynamics of integrated media planning and brand engagement.

Verma's industry journey began with companies such as Lintas Media Group and JWT, and later included leadership stints at Kiwi TTK. Across these roles, she built a reputation for agility, innovation, and strategic foresight. Her diverse skill set spans across media, content, data and technology, offering a rare blend of analytical depth and creative sensibility.

Verma's expertise extends across multiple sectors including FMCG, consumer durables, telecom, financial services, retail, e-commerce, fashion, and lifestyle. She has serviced some of India’s most prominent and demanding brands such as ITC, Titan Company Ltd, Google, Tata Global Beverages, Myntra, Wipro Consumer Care, Nestlé, GSK, Motorola, Kellogg’s, Ford, ICICI, Castrol, DTC, Nike, and PepsiCo.

Her ability to tailor media strategies for such a varied portfolio is a testament to her deep market understanding and ability to adapt to changing consumer behaviours.