InspireOne Consultants and Harvard Business Publishing join forces

InspireOne Consultants, a leadership and organisational development firm, announced a strategic partnership with Harvard Business Publishing (HBP) Corporate Learning, an affiliate of Harvard Business School. This collaboration aims to equip Indian organisations with the resources needed to develop strong leadership pipelines.

For decades, HBP Corporate Learning has been a trusted advisor to global organisations, providing cutting-edge leadership development solutions. InspireOne Consultants, known for its human-centric approach to leadership development, sees this partnership as an opportunity to further empower leaders across Indian industries.

The partnership will focus on integrating HBP’s renowned resources, including the Harvard ManageMentor digital learning platform and the HBP Collection, a comprehensive set of leadership materials. These resources will be adapted to meet the specific needs of Indian companies.

“We are delighted to partner with HBP to offer their digital learning solutions to organizations in India,” said Sumit Sahni, CEO and Partner at InspireOne.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Deepak Mohla, Chairman and MD of InspireOne, stated, “For 25 years, InspireOne has been bringing leading global expertise in corporate education to India. We are proud to partner with HBP to make their leadership development solutions accessible to a wider audience.”

Vinay Hebbar, Executive Vice President – Corporate Learning and International Markets at Harvard Business Publishing, said, “India is a key growth market for us, and this partnership with InspireOne represents a crucial step in expanding our reach.”

Sumit Harjani, Managing Director – India & Regional Head – Corporate Learning APAC at Harvard Business Publishing, added, “We are pleased to extend our suite of leadership development solutions to a wider range of Indian organisations through this partnership.”

With this collaboration, InspireOne Consultants and Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning are committed to empowering leaders in India to excel in today’s dynamic business environment.