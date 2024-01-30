Aptia appoints Roopa Abraham Kochhar as Chief People Officer

In her new role at Aptia, Roopa A Kocchar will be responsible for expanding and building the capabilities of the people team across the UK, US, India, and Portugal regions.

Aptia Group, a leading employee benefits platform, has announced the appointment of Roopa Abraham Kocchar as the Chief People Officer, with immediate effect.

In her new role, Roopa brings over 27 years of industry experience. Most recently, she served as the Director of HR at Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) India for the last 10 years. She also held various HR leadership roles with the Allianz Group in Munich and India. Roopa assumes responsibilities for building capabilities within the group's people team across the UK, US, India, and Portugal.

On the academic front, Roopa holds a bachelor's degree in economics, political science, and sociology from St Joseph's College of Arts and Sciences, and a Post-Graduate Diploma in HR Development from Symbiosis International University.

Welcoming Roopa to the leadership team, Bala Viswanathan, Aptia Founder, and CEO said, “Roopa is a fantastic hire for Aptia, an appointment that will be instrumental in the growth of the business globally. Roopa has had an impressive career, and her experience and expertise will not only bring a variety of strengths to Aptia’s workplace culture but will also continue our journey in attracting the very best talent within the industry.”

Roopa added, “I am delighted to be a part of Aptia and am joining a very impressive team that is well-established within the financial services sector. I am excited to continue the growth of Aptia by attracting the best talent in the field and developing a workplace culture that is built on the foundations of a people-first mentality.”