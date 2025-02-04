News: Former Tata Motors executive Biswaroop Mukherjee joins Aker Solutions as VP – People & Transformation

Aker Solutions which delivers integrated solutions, products, and services to the global energy industry, has appointed Biswaroop Mukherjee as the Vice President- People and Transformation.

In this HR leadership role, Mukherjee oversees the people and transformation agenda for AKER in India.

Confirming his new job role, Mukherjee posted on LinkedIn, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President- People and Transformation at Aker Solutions!”

With over 20 years of HR experience in various geographies and sectors, He brings extensive expertise in organization design, managing change and transformations, talent strategy, rewards management, executive coaching, and building high-performing teams.

Before joining Aker, he led the HR function for Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicle Business, overseeing the HR function across operations, commercial, engineering, and product lines across India and overseas including the international subsidiaries.

